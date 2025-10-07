Warmer-than-average temperatures continue in North Texas

Temperatures in North Texas to reach the 90s on Tuesday

It has been an abnormally warm and dry first week of October. Typically, the month starts with highs in the low 80s and frequent rain opportunities.

Tuesday will be another warmer-than-average day with a low chance of rainfall. A cold front will slowly sag southward today, bringing a wind shift and increasing cloud cover.

Cities along and south of I-20 have about a 10% chance of a shower in the late afternoon. Most of North Texas will stay dry.

Temperatures will reach the average high at lunchtime, which is 82 degrees, and increase to 90 degrees by the late afternoon. Winds will come from the northeast at around 5 to 10 mph.

Slightly cooler temperatures are expected tomorrow, the high is forecasted to reach 87 degrees with sunny skies and winds from the northeast around 5 to 10 mph.

A ridge of high pressure strengthens through the rest of the week into this upcoming weekend. This allows for the sunny, dry and warmer-than-average weather trend to continue.

