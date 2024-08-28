Twin 3-year-old girls drown in North Texas apartment pool

SHERMAN – Twin 3-year-old girls tragically drowned Wednesday in an apartment complex swimming pool, authorities said.

Police responded just before noon to a 911 call in the 1800 block of West Washington. The caller reported two children had been found unconscious in the Ridgeview Apartments pool.

The twins were taken to a local hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

It's unfortunately one of several drownings in North Texas this summer.

Some of the other drownings include:

Health officials in North Texas have warned parents and caregivers about summertime safety amid the rise in drownings.