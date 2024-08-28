Twin 3-year-old girls drown in North Texas apartment pool
SHERMAN – Twin 3-year-old girls tragically drowned Wednesday in an apartment complex swimming pool, authorities said.
Police responded just before noon to a 911 call in the 1800 block of West Washington. The caller reported two children had been found unconscious in the Ridgeview Apartments pool.
The twins were taken to a local hospital, where they were pronounced dead.
It's unfortunately one of several drownings in North Texas this summer.
Some of the other drownings include:
- A 21-year-old man died while attempting to rescue a teenage girl in distress at Lake Waxahachie.
- A 28-year-old Serbian athlete died while competing in the CrossFit Games in Fort Worth.
- A middle-aged man died after jumping into the Trinity River to save a child.
- A 6-year-old boy tragically died after being rescued from a pool in a northwest Tarrant County neighborhood.
Health officials in North Texas have warned parents and caregivers about summertime safety amid the rise in drownings.