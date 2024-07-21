Man drowns in Trinity River after jumping in to save a child

FORT WORTH — A middle-aged man died after jumping into the Trinity River on Sunday to save a child, the Fort Worth Fire Department said.

The incident happened at Gateway Park in Fort Worth. According to the Fire Department, after jumping into the river, the man never resurfaced; however, the child is fine.

Two engine companies, a truck company, a dive team, two chiefs and one medic responded to the scene. After searching, the man's body was pulled from the water.

No further information about the man or the child, including their ages or any relationship, was available.

This is a developing story.