21-year-old man drowns heroically trying to save teen girl at Lake Waxahachie

LAKE WAXAHACHIE – A 21-year-old man drowned Saturday while attempting to rescue a teenage girl in distress.

The drowning occurred around 12:45 p.m. at Boat Dock Park.

The girl, who police said was part of a large church group from Garland, was pulled from the water by a boater from Red Oak. She was successfully revived when CPR was performed and taken to the hospital for additional medical care.

The man was pronounced dead at the hospital. His name wasn't immediately released pending notification of next of kin and "out of respect for the family," according to Waxahachie police.

"The Waxahachie Police Department, along with the entire community, would like to extend our deepest condolences to the victim's family," the department said in a news release.