Tragic pool accident claims life of Tarrant County 1st grader

NORTH TEXAS – A 6-year-old boy tragically died Tuesday after being rescued from a pool in a northwest Tarrant County neighborhood. 

Emergency units arrived shortly before 6:30 p.m. at the home at 5808 Westgate in Marine Creek Ranch. First responders found the first grader from Parkview Elementary had been recovered from the water, police said.

The child was taken to Cook Children's Hospital, where he was pronounced dead – at 7:26 p.m. – in the emergency room, according to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office.

A Fort Worth police spokesman said the department's Crimes Against Children's Unit has taken the lead in the investigation.

"Since it is still ongoing, (CACU) will need to be consulted before any information can be released," Capt. Shawn Stone said in an email.

Meanwhile, a spokeswoman for Eagle Mountain-Saginaw ISD said district crisis counselors were on campus Wednesday to provide support to students and staff.

