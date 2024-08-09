CrossFit launches investigation after athlete's death at Fort Worth lake

CrossFit Games continue after tribute to athlete who drowned in Fort Worth

FORT WORTH – CrossFit has launched an investigation into the death of an athlete who drowned in Marine Creek Lake on Thursday.

The probe will include an "independent third-party review of yesterday's tragic event," the organization's CEO Don Faul said in a statement Friday.

Lazar Dukic, 28, of Serbia, died during the swimming portion of individual event No. 1 at the 2024 CrossFit Games, according to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office.

Faul said Thursday was "the saddest day in CrossFit history."

"To say our community is shattered after the tragic loss of Lazar Dukic would be an understatement," Faul said. "Yet we're inspired by how the community has responded with love and support for Lazar's family and fellow competitors. CrossFit is supporting Lazar's loved ones during this difficult time and will continue to do so."

Faul said the organization decided to move forward with the 2024 CrossFit Games after speaking with members of Dukic's family and other athletes.

"CrossFit's paramount consideration is the safety of our community, and there are rigorous safety measures in place for each event," Faul said.

The rest of Thursday's events and activities were canceled, but the games resumed Friday and will continue through Sunday.

A GoFundMe established for Dukic's family raised over $310,000 as of Friday afternoon.

This is the first time the CrossFit Games have been held in Fort Worth. Previous locations include Carson, California, and Madison, Wisconsin.