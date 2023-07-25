Triple digit temps stick around this week

NORTH TEXAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) – Get ready for more triple digit heat!

A Heat Advisory is in effect for parts of North Texas, including the Metroplex, until 8 p.m. tonight. High temperatures will be between 103° and 107°.

Remember to take breaks while outdoors, drink plenty of water and look before you lock your car so that you're not leaving your kids and pets unsafe in this dangerous heat.

We'll see plenty of sunshine in the forecast today and no rain, which means our Elevated Fire Threat will continue, especially for areas along and west of I-35. The combination of low relative humidity values, gusty winds and hot temperatures could help grass fires spread quickly. Please avoid outdoor burning.

Today is also an Ozone Action Day for sensitive groups. Those who have asthma or other breathing problems should limit time outdoors, and we should all try to carpool if we can.

On Wednesday, even more heat is on the way. Highs will be around 102° by afternoon, feeling like 104°. We'll see sunny skies.

As we move into Thursday through the weekend, we'll have more dry weather, which will keep our Elevated Fire Threat, even into early next week. High temperatures will be in the triple digits from Thursday through next Monday.