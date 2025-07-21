Watch CBS News
Triple-digit temperatures could return to North Texas this week

By Brittany Rainey

/ CBS Texas

Another sunny day is ahead with highs in the mid-to-upper 90s for the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex.

A breezy southerly wind will provide a little relief as "feels-like" temperatures climb over 100 degrees at the start of the work week.

download.png
CBS News Texas

Remember those heat safety precautions as temperatures gradually warm later this week – the first 100-degree day of the year might arrive on Friday.

Not only are temperatures increasing, but so are humidity levels later in the week, which will turn up the heat index and "feels-like" temperatures.

"Feels-like" temperatures will be 103 degrees and higher heading into Thursday and Friday.

download-1.png
CBS News Texas
Brittany Rainey

Brittany fell in love with weather at a young age watching the sea breeze storms develop every afternoon in Tampa, Florida. She knew her career needed to entail weather and decided becoming a broadcast meteorologist was the path for her.

