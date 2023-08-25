Triple digit heat to continue throughout the weekend

NORTH TEXAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) - Your CBS News Texas First Alert Weather Team is tracking more dangerous heat for your weekend, but a cold front is going to bring big changes to the weather next week.

Friday and Saturday are weather alerts due to the extreme heat. An excessive heat warning is in effect for North Texas until 9:00 p.m. Friday night, with feels-like temperatures up to 113 degrees.



Protect yourself from the heat. Drink plenty of water and take breaks while outdoors. Never leave your child or pet alone in a hot car.

Actual high temperatures will be around 107 degrees Friday afternoon, which could shatter our current record high of 106 degrees set back in 1952. There will be a mix of sun and clouds, with an isolated shower or storm possible Friday afternoon into the early evening. The rain chance is at 10%.

Friday is also an ozone action day, so limit your time outdoors and try to carpool.

The elevated fire danger threat will continue due to the lack of significant rain and hot temperatures.

On Saturday, prepare yourself for more dangerous heat. High temperatures will be around 106 degrees. Our current record high is 106 degrees set back in 2011. There will be partly cloudy skies and a 10-20% chance of a shower or storm ahead of a cold front.

The cold front will bring big changes to the forecast into next week as it pushes in from the north.



On Sunday, highs will be around 103 degrees. There could be an isolated shower or storm on Sunday as the front drops into North Texas. The rain chance is at 20%.

With the front to the south by Monday, high temperatures will drop into the mid 90s. There will be a 30% chance of showers and storms.

By Tuesday, highs will be around 95 degrees with lower humidity. And on Wednesday, highs will be around 96 degrees.

Looking ahead toward our Labor Day Weekend, high temperatures will be back in the triple digits.