Top news headlines of 2025 month-by-month
Here's a look back at the year that was…
January
Donald Trump was inaugurated as the 47th President of the United States, becoming just the second person ever elected to non-consecutive terms.
- Trump takes power in Washington, declaring "America's decline is over"
- Special coverage: Trump Inauguration 2025
February
The Philadelphia Eagles won Super Bowl LIX, defeating the Kansas City Chiefs 40-22, and denying them a third consecutive title.
March
The U.S. government deported nearly 280 migrants to a Salvadoran prison without hearings or trials – relying, in part, on a rarely-used 18th century wartime law. A watchdog report later found that the detainees had been subjected to torture and abuse.
- Judge says U.S. trying to do "end-run" around legal protections with deportations to Ghana
- Judge orders Trump administration to file plan to return Venezuelans sent to El Salvador prison to U.S. or give them hearings
April
Pope Francis died, setting off a wave of mourning among the world's 1.4 billion Catholics.
- Watch Pope Francis' full funeral video as world mourns late Vatican leader
- Here's how Pope Francis' funeral broke with tradition
May
May brought the election of his successor, Chicago-born Cardinal Robert Prevost. He took the name Pope Leo XIV, becoming the first American to head the Catholic Church.
June
Minnesota state lawmaker Melissa Hortman and her husband Mark were shot and killed at their home in a politically-motivated attack … one in a number of recent acts of political violence.
- Vance Boelter, suspect in Minnesota lawmaker shootings, taken into custody
- Service dog training organization flooded with donations following fatal shooting of Rep. Melissa Hortman
July
Catastrophic floods in Central Texas killed at least 135, including 27 campers and counselors at Camp Mystic.
- Parents of Camp Mystic flood victims testify on camp safety reform in the Texas Senate
- Camp Mystic sued by victims' families after deadly Texas floods
August
President Trump dispatched National Guard troops to Washington, D.C., a rare domestic deployment of the military that would meet with legal challenges.
- Judge permanently blocks Trump administration from deploying National Guard troops to Portland
- Judge blocks Trump admin from deploying of California National Guard in L.A.
- Supreme Court says Trump can't deploy National Guard to Chicago as legal challenge moves forward
September
September saw the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk at a campus event in Utah. Kirk's alleged killer has been charged with murder, and has yet to enter a plea.
- Charlie Kirk shooting suspect is in custody. Here's what we know about the investigation
- Workers fired, placed on leave for Charlie Kirk comments after assassination
October
Israel and Hamas reached a ceasefire agreement, and days later, Hamas released the remaining 20 living Israeli hostages. Since then, the ceasefire has been shaky, with each side accusing the other of violations.
- Amid the rubble and ruin of Gaza, a fragile peace
- Netanyahu says Hamas must disarm or "all hell breaks loose"
- Israel launches retaliatory strikes in Gaza after saying Hamas targeted its forces, killing 2 IDF soldiers
November
November brought the end of the longest government shutdown in American history …
- How the longest government shutdown in history came to an end
- The 2025 U.S. government shutdown, by the numbers
... as well as off-year elections that saw Democrats sweep nearly every competitive race.
- Democrats sweep key races in 2025 elections in early referendum on Trump
- Democrats' 2025 election victories reportedly unnerve Republicans
December
In yet another tragic shooting, two terrorist gunmen opened fire on a Hanukkah celebration at Bondi Beach in Sydney, Australia, killing 15. In the days after, Australians gathered to honor the fallen.
- Australia announces gun buyback plans less than a week after Bondi Beach shooting
- Australia announces bravery award for heroes of Bondi Beach terrorist attack
