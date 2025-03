Gaza ceasefire broken as Israel launches deadly new strikes Israel launched airstrikes across Gaza in the middle of the night, breaking a fragile ceasefire, and killing more than 400 Palestinians, according to health officials in Gaza. In Tel Aviv's Hostage Square, many wonder what the collapsed ceasefire will mean for dozens of hostages still being held. William Asfour, who is from the Chicago area and used to live in Gaza, said one of his relatives in the region was critically wounded.