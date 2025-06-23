THC advocates praise Gov. Greg Abbott's veto of bill banning products in Texas

THC business owners applaud Texas governor's veto of bill that would have banned product

Those who market and sell THC-based products are praising Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's veto of the bill that would have banned those products in the state.

Late Sunday night, Abbott vetoed Senate Bill 3, after it passed in both the House and Senate during the 89th legislative session.

Eddie Velez restocked his shelves inside Oak Cliff Cultivators on Monday, replacing the in-demand edibles, mints and other items set for state-imposed elimination.

Velez leads the Texas Hemp coalition, the group of CBD shop owners at the heart of the political fight against the legislature's approved ban of all THC-laced products.

"There's no reason to ban this, it's not harmful," said Velez. "It does not kill people."

He thanked the governor for vetoing that ban.

"I think the governor heard loud and clear from the citizens of Texas, they don't want a ban," said Velez. "They want these products, responsible access to these products."

Velez and thousands of others sent letters to the governor, saying better regulation of THC products was needed, but a ban would shut down over 8,000 businesses.

In northeast Dallas, House of Healing CBD shop operators also faced potential shutdown until the governor's veto. Manager Patrick Neeley accused conservative lawmakers of having one goal regarding THC.

"Control, 100%," said Neeley. "There are lawmakers that just don't want this. They are trying to control Texans, and that's who I think today was a huge victory for."

Abbott said he will call a special session of the legislature on Monday, July 21, to address SB 3 and other issues.

