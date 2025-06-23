Watch CBS News
THC ban vetoed by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, instead calls special session to talk regulation

By
Julia Falcon
Julia Falcon

CBS Texas

A bill banning the sale of hemp-derived products in Texas was vetoed by Gov. Greg Abbott late Sunday night.

Senate Bill 3 would have prohibited the sales of Delta-8, Delta-9, and THC-infused beverages, while still allowing non-intoxicating cannabinoids such as CBD and CBG.

The bill was sent to Abbott's desk on May 27 and he had until June 22 to either sign the bill into law or veto it. He vetoed the bill at deadline, but called on the state to strongly regulate hemp immediately.

Abbott said he will call a special legislative session to begin on July 21 "to craft a law that does as much as possible to corral the problems while also being structured so that it can go into effect this year."

Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick calls out Abbott

Shortly after the bill was vetoed, Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, one of the staunchest supporters of SB3, called out Abbott, saying he remained totally silent on the bill throughout the legislative session.

"His late-night veto, on an issue supported by 105 of 108 Republicans in the legislature, strongly backed by law enforcement, many in the medical and education communities, and the families who have seen their loved ones' lives destroyed by these very dangerous drugs, leaves them feeling abandoned," Patrick posted on X. "I feel especially bad for those who testified and poured their hearts out on their tragic losses."

Patrick said he will have more to say about the veto at a press conference Monday in Austin.

What is the difference between THC and CBD?

Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) and its sibling, cannabidiol (CBD), are produced by the same cannabis plant and have similar chemical structures but differ dramatically in their mechanisms of action and effects on brain functions, according to the National Institutes of Health

THC and CBD both have therapeutic properties, however, impairments and increased incidence of mental health diseases are associated with acute and chronic THC use, according to the NIH. 

NIH also said there are significant side effects are associated with chronic use of high-dose CBD. 

