Texas hemp advocates rally nearly 150,000 signatures urging Gov. Abbott to veto THC ban bill

An advocacy group focused on protecting access to legal hemp products says it has gathered nearly 150,000 signatures urging Gov. Greg Abbott to veto Senate Bill 3, which would ban hemp-derived THC products in Texas.

SB 3 calls for the prohibition of Delta-8, Delta-9, and THC-infused beverages, while still allowing non-intoxicating cannabinoids such as CBD and CBG.

BRANDON BELL / Getty Images

Gov. Greg Abbott has not publicly indicated whether he will sign or veto the legislation. The deadline for him to act — or allow it to become law without his signature — is June 22.

"We respectfully urge Governor Abbott to listen to the people and veto this dangerous legislation," said Mark Bordas, executive director of the Texas Hemp Business Council, in a news release.

Thousands urge Abbott to veto

"There have been well over 200,000 Texans who have voiced their opposition to SB 3 via email, letter, petition, social media, and text," Bordas said.

On June 2, the advocacy group said it delivered more than 118,000 petition signatures and 5,000 handwritten letters directly to Abbott's office.

"It didn't work for alcohol in the 1920s, and it won't work for hemp in 2025," Bordas said. "Texans do not want SB 3. Even among Republican primary voters — the very voters who shape the future of Texas politics — this bill is deeply unpopular."

Poll shows GOP voter opposition

Bordas cited poll results showing:

47% of Texas Republican primary voters oppose banning hemp products.

53% believe a ban would empower drug cartels.

55% say it would increase black market sales.

72% support veterans' access to THC as an alternative to opioids.

Patrick defends the crackdown

Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, one of the staunchest supporters of SB 3, has criticized Texas retailers for exploiting a loophole in agriculture law to sell unregulated, intoxicating THC products — often marketed to children. He praised the Legislature's passage of the bill as a crucial step toward protecting public safety through a comprehensive ban.

Economic impact and safety concerns

According to the Texas Hemp Business Council, SB 3 could eliminate $4.3 billion in annual revenue and 53,000 jobs, while increasing the risk of unregulated, unsafe products. The group also noted that Texas has had strict hemp regulations since 2019, including THC limits, testing, licensing, and labeling.

THBC argues that banning hemp is inconsistent with public health priorities and is driven by lobbyists tied to marijuana monopolies and the alcohol industry.

Advocates warn of industry harm

"If we're going to ban something harmful, let's start with alcohol, the third leading preventable cause of death in the United States, or tobacco, which kills more than 480,000 Americans each year," Bordas said. "But we're not banning those products. Instead, powerful lobbyists tied to marijuana monopolies and Big Alcohol are pushing to criminalize a hemp industry that has created 53,000 jobs and helped countless Texans, especially veterans.

"The public sees what's happening. Texans don't want prohibition. They want fairness, freedom, and safe regulated choices, not backroom deals that put political influence over people's lives."