Texas Gov. Greg Abbott calls lawmakers to special session after vetoing THC ban, several other bills

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced late Sunday night that he will call a special session, with 26 vetoed bills on the agenda.

The special session will begin on July 21 for lawmakers to tackle bills that were vetoed during the 89th Legislative Session, including Senate Bill 3, banning the sale of THC-derived products in Texas.

Abbott said he wants lawmakers "to craft a law that does as much as possible to corral the problems while also being structured so that it can go into effect this year."

Shortly after the bill was vetoed, Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, one of the staunchest supporters of SB3, called out Abbott, saying he remained totally silent on the bill throughout the legislative session.

"His late-night veto, on an issue supported by 105 of 108 Republicans in the legislature, strongly backed by law enforcement, many in the medical and education communities, and the families who have seen their loved ones' lives destroyed by these very dangerous drugs, leaves them feeling abandoned," Patrick posted on X. "I feel especially bad for those who testified and poured their hearts out on their tragic losses."

Other bills that were vetoed include:

Senate Bill 648: Protecting property owners from being scammed.

Senate Bill 1253: Amends a current law for certain water projects, regulating wells and authorizing a fee.

Senate Bill 1278: Relating to an affirmative defense to prosecution for victims of trafficking of persons or compelling prostitution.

Senate Bill 1758: Addressing concerns about cement kilns and the production of granular materials near a semiconductor wafer manufacturing facility.

Senate Bill 2878: Provide revisions to current law practices and procedures in the judicial branch of state government.

Abbott signed 1,155 bills that passed during the 89th Legislative Session.

"Working with the Texas Legislature, we delivered results that will benefit Texans for generations to come," Abbott said in a statement. "Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick, Speaker Dustin Burrows, and the Texas House and Senate worked hard to send critical legislation to my desk. This session has seen monumental success, but there is more we can do."