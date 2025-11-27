Thanksgiving in North Texas will be clear, sunny with mild temperatures before cold front this weekend

A beautiful Thanksgiving Day is ahead across the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex.

Highs will be around the 60-degree mark and if you feel like going for a walk this afternoon after all of the food, the weather will be great for it. It's also great for those tailgating at the Dallas Cowboys game.

Clouds will increase on Black Friday ahead of the next system but afternoon temperatures will be very similar to today.

By nighttime, the next system starts to move in and because it will cause disruptions to travel, CBS News Texas meteorologists issued a First Alert Weather Day. The rain will clear out by Sunday, but it will be much colder. "Feels-like" temperatures Sunday morning at 7 a.m. will be in the 20s:

North Texas will stay dry for the Parade of Lights but temperatures will be cool, in the 40s. Expect the cold weather to continue into next week, which is fitting for the first day of meteorological winter on Monday. It likely will reach the freezing mark on Tuesday morning with a forecasted low of 32 degrees.