Texas sports teams help launch the Texas Sports for Healing Fund to help raise money for flood victims

After the devastating floods that impacted Central Texas on the Fourth of July, 39 local and national sports organizations have come together to launch the Texas Sports Healing Fund, a united effort to support immediate relief and long-term recovery. Among the latest to join the initiative are the Dallas Mavericks.

The fund, spearheaded by Texas-based sports teams, aims to assist communities affected by natural disasters across the state, with a special focus on supporting youth and families.

Fans can support relief efforts through a national online auction featuring over 150 pieces of rare sports memorabilia. Proceeds will directly benefit flood victims.

Additionally, the Mavericks have been selling "Texas Strong" T-shirts at Dallas Mavs Shops to raise further support for the fund. So far, the Mavs and its fanbase have collectively raised nearly $550,000, according to the team.

In total, sports organizations have already contributed $6.3 million toward flood relief efforts outside of the Texas Sport for Healing Fund.

The goal of the Texas Sports Healing Fund is to foster resilience by helping young people and their families recover emotionally and physically from the disaster. That includes funding access to mental health resources, launching community programs and creating safe spaces where youth can connect and heal.

Fans and supporters can make a difference by donating directly to the Texas Sports Healing Fund here.

The auction is open until Friday, August 8.

Sports teams and organizations that have contributed to the fund: