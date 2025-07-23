Mark Cuban sends hydration kits to Kerr County flood relief workers

A well-known Texan is teaming up with other local organizations and businesses to support the Central Texas flood relief efforts.

"We knew people, like so many did," Mark Cuban said. "My son went to the sister camp six, seven years ago. We had friends. We had relatives. I mean, it impacted us like so many other people in all of Texas."

Center mobilizes quickly after floods

Cuban said after the Central Texas floods, it didn't take long for the Mark Cuban Heroes Basketball Center to mobilize.

They're partnering with other local organizations and businesses to identify the needs in Kerr County.

Support extends to relief workers

Now, help is arriving not just for flood victims, but for those helping them.

"People who are really that committed to helping and supporting people, they often put themselves last and one of the things they don't think about is hydration," Cuban said.

Hydration kits packed with supplies

That's why they're putting together hydration kits stocked with cooling towels, neck fans, bottled water, insulated coolers and more.

"It's just heartbreaking to see families having to go through that experience, just life changing and for us it's always how do we step in and help," said Trina Terrell-Andrews, CEO of the Mark Cuban Heroes Basketball Center.

She said they are preparing 500 kits, with the goal of starting deliveries to Central Texas next week.

Gratitude for first responders

To all the first responders working around the clock, Cuban had a message:

"Thank you!" he said. "You know there's no amount of words, there's no amount of thanks that can really convey just how important you are to the families that have been impacted."

They're planning to continue being supportive as long as they're needed.