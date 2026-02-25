Who's running in the Democratic primary for Texas U.S. House District 30

Voters in Texas U.S. House District 30 have an open seat to fill in this year's midterm elections.

The district is very Democratic; The Cook Political Report's Partisan Voting Index of the district is D+25, which means it is 25 percentage points more Democratic than the nation as a whole. The winner of the Democratic primary will be heavily favored to win the general election in November.

The district was redrawn in the controversial 2025 redistricting, largely combining the districts of incumbent Democratic Reps. Jasmine Crockett and Marc Veasey. Crockett is running in the Democratic primary for U.S. Senate, and Veasey is not running for reelection, since his home was drawn into a new district designed to heavily favor Republicans.

Here are the three Democratic candidates running for the seat.

Frederick Haynes III

Rev. Frederick Douglas Haynes III is the senior pastor of Friendship-West Baptist Church in Dallas, a large Black church with a membership of over 13,000. Haynes has been an advocate for civil rights and social justice in Dallas. In 2020, Haynes was chosen to succeed Rev. Jesse Jackson as the leader of the Rainbow PUSH Coalition, but resigned less than three months into the job.

Haynes says he is running for Congress to bring an outsider's voice to the House of Representatives. "I bring an outside vision, one forged by organizing, listening, building coalitions, confronting injustice, and standing with working families," his website says.

Haynes has endorsements from Crockett, the Texas American Federation of Teachers, Justice Democrats and the Texas Coalition of Black Democrats. He also leads the Democratic primary campaign in fundraising, taking in over $158,000 as of the last filing with the Federal Election Commission.

Barbara Mallory Caraway

Barbara Mallory Caraway is a former Texas state representative and member of the Dallas City Council. Her campaign website touts her as the only candidate in the race with legislative experience, and says she is "ready to serve." She unsuccessfully ran in numerous Democratic primaries against longtime Rep. Eddie Bernice Johnson.

Caraway says that in Congress, she will stand up to President Trump and the Republican agenda "that punishes the middle class and poor families." Her platform includes affordable health care, quality public education and lowering the cost of living.

Caraway has raised about $15,000, as of the last filing with the FEC.

Rodney LaBruce

Rodney LaBruce is a pastor in Dallas and is running on social justice and economic inequality issues. "My commitment is to address the real challenges families face with integrity and transparency. I'm focused on bridging the gap between the wealthy and the rest of us, bringing meaningful change, and ensuring every voice is heard," he says on his campaign website.

LaBruce has raised about $2,000, according to the FEC.