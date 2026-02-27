4 Republicans compete in primary for Texas' 33rd Congressional District

Four Republicans are competing in the March 3 primary for Texas' 33rd Congressional District, a deep‑blue seat that will be on the ballot under new boundaries for the first time since the state's mid‑decade redistricting in 2025.

Patrick David Gillespie, John Sims, Monte "Doc" Mitchell and Kurt Schwab are seeking the GOP nomination in a district long considered difficult terrain for Republicans.

District remains safely Democratic

The 33rd District, anchored in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, is rated "Solid Democratic" by multiple national election forecasters. The new map, approved in August 2025, did not significantly change the district's partisan makeup, meaning the eventual Republican nominee will face an uphill climb in November. The seat is currently held by a Democrat.

Kurt Schwab

A Navy veteran and small‑business owner, served as a C‑130 loadmaster with combat deployments before moving into entrepreneurship. His campaign highlights his military background, business experience and long‑standing involvement in conservative politics.

John Sims

A retired police officer, has a long professional tenure in the private sector, spending more than two decades with the same company. His campaign emphasizes public safety, community ties and his long‑term residency in the district, framing him as a stability‑focused candidate with strong local connections.

Monte "Doc" Mitchell

Known locally as "Doc," has campaigned on conservative grassroots themes. His public biography stresses community involvement, limited‑government principles and neighborhood‑level engagement.

Patrick David Gillespie

A repeat Republican nominee in Texas' 33rd Congressional District, is known for running low‑budget, self‑funded campaigns and for declining to accept political donations. His public profile is intentionally low‑visibility, and he presents himself as a principled, independent‑minded candidate who favors minimal fundraising and streamlined campaigning.

Winner advances to November ballot

Under Texas law, the primary will advance to a May 26 runoff if no candidate receives more than 50% of the vote.

The winner will move on to the November general election, where the district's strong Democratic lean will shape the race's competitiveness.