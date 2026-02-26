See who's running in the Republican primary for Texas U.S. House District 30

While there are four Republican candidates in the Texas primary for U.S. House District 30, the chances of any of them winning the seat in the November general elections are very slim, as the district is predominantly Democratic.

Last summer, the district, located in Southern Dallas County, was redrawn following the controversial redistricting vote in Texas. As a result, it now comprises the districts of incumbent Democratic Representatives Jasmine Crockett and Marc Veasey.

Crockett is now running for U.S. Senate, and Veasey said he's not running for reelection because his home is now in District 33 and favors Republicans.

Despite the movement and an open seat, Democrats still hold at least three-quarters of the votes in District 30.

Here are the Republicans hoping their luck will win out in the race against the three Democrats who are running:

Sholdon Daniels

Sholdon Daniels is a criminal defense attorney, Army veteran and a small business consultant.

"I'm not running to be a politician, I'm running to be a representative who listens, leads, and delivers for the people of North Texas. Together, we can reclaim our voice, restore our values, and secure a brighter future for our community," a statement on his campaign website reads.

Daniels says he supports small businesses, a simplified tax code, securing the border and immigration reform, term limits, "keeping men out of women's sports", and empowering parents over teachers and administrators and skilled workers.

He leads the Republican primary campaign in fundraising with over $353,000 raised, according to the Federal Election Commission.

Gregorio Heise

Gregorio Heise, like Daniels, is not a career politician. He's a Navy veteran and businessman.

According to his campaign website, Heise is running for Congress "to bring the voice of everyday Americans to Washington. He's ready to fight for our Constitution, defend the American way of life, and restore common sense in our nation's Capital."

Heise also volunteered to help search for victims of the devastating 2025 floods in Central Texas.

He supports building the border wall, eliminating "wasteful programs", fighting for veterans' needs and family values.

Everett Jackson

Everett Jackson doesn't have any political experience, much like the entire Republican field. He's a small business owner and community organizer.

Stemming from his social media presence and his campaign website, he doesn't like the incumbent, Crockett.

Jackson supports job growth, national security against cartels, religious freedom, increasing the child tax credit, and is dedicated to making DOGE cuts permanent."

Nils Walker

Nils Walker works in IT.

According to his campaign website, he stands for "fiscal discipline, secure borders, a formidable military, accountable governance, and a healthier nation."

Walker said he believes a Texan should be representing Texas and vows to offer his time and effort to serve District 30.