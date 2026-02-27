See who's running in the Republican primary for Texas Agriculture Commissioner

The usually low-key race for the Texas Agriculture Commissioner has taken on a bigger profile this year with a contested Republican primary.

Incumbent Sid Miller, seeking a fourth term in office, is facing a primary challenge from Collin County businessman Nate Sheets.

Miller was first elected as commissioner in 2014. One of his priorities includes a program he created, "Farm Fresh Fridays," where school districts work with local farmers to provide meals. Miller says he also wants to increase water security for Texas and boost local producers through the Go Texan brand, which connects consumers with Texas-based small businesses.

Sheets, who founded the honey company Nature Nate's, said his priorities include helping to boost farmers and ranchers' revenue as their costs have increased. He also favors a federal E-Verify program for all employment in Texas.

Sheets is running on his experience in business and leadership and touts his conservative beliefs. Miller says that he has deeper connection with farmers and ranchers and more knowledge of the agriculture industry than Sheets, and also touts his MAGA credentials and past support from President Trump.

Gov. Greg Abbott has endorsed Sheets in the race. Miller told CBS News Texas he was not surprised that Abbott is backing his challenger, as he's stood up against Abbott on several issues, including COVID and safety inspections at the border.

Miller has been at the center of various controversies during his time in office. Most recently, he was criticized for his decision to hire his campaign consultant, Todd Smith, as his chief of staff after Smith pleaded guilty to commercial bribery, a felony, for selling hemp licenses that the Department of Agriculture issues.

Miller also has a history of posting insensitive content to his social media pages. In 2015, he refused to apologize for a post that suggested using an atomic bomb on the Muslim community.

The following year, Miller was accused of using taxpayers' money to get a "Jesus shot," an anti-inflammatory injection meant to reduce chronic pain, in Oklahoma.

On the Democrats' side, Clayton Tucker is the Democratic candidate for Texas agriculture commissioner. He's running unopposed.