Texas GOP Attorney General candidates highlight conservative credentials ahead of primary

The Republican candidates for Texas Attorney General — State Sen. Joan Huffman, State Sen. Mayes Middleton, Former U.S. Department of Justice official Aaron Reitz and U.S. Rep. Chip Roy — outlined distinct priorities and qualifications when asked about their campaigns and why GOP primary voters should choose them.

Each candidate framed their campaign around conservative credentials, but differed in emphasis — from legislative accomplishments and law enforcement priorities to litigation experience and ideological positioning.

State Sen. Joan Huffman

Huffman said she would continue fighting federal overreach, as she believes Attorney General Ken Paxton has done, but would place greater emphasis on strengthening the office's law enforcement functions. In a previous interview with CBS News Texas, she pointed to transnational and interstate crimes such as human trafficking, fentanyl trafficking, scams targeting veterans and the elderly, and Medicaid fraud as areas needing more focus. Huffman also cited her long tenure in the Senate and her conservative legislative record, including work on voter ID laws, Second Amendment legislation and constitutional carry, as evidence of her experience advancing priorities important to Republican voters.

State Sen. Mayes Middleton

Middleton has described his candidacy as a public service calling rather than a job, saying he forgoes his salary and certain benefits. He emphasized his conservative credentials, including his time as chair of the Texas Freedom Caucus, and said he has been directly targeted by political opponents over his positions on cultural issues. Middleton said his focus is on combating what he describes as "woke" policies and making Texas the safest state to raise a family.

Former U.S. Department of Justice official Aaron Reitz

Reitz argued the attorney general's role is primarily a legal and law enforcement position, not a legislative one. He said his background in litigation and executive branch service — including roles at the Justice Department, as an aide to U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, and as a deputy to Paxton — gives him relevant, courtroom-tested experience. Reitz also highlighted Paxton's endorsement, saying it underscores his qualifications.

U.S. Rep. Chip Roy

Roy pointed to his conservative voting record in Congress, saying independent scorecards rank him among the most conservative lawmakers in Texas and nationwide. He argued voters should choose someone who has won elected office and has courtroom experience, citing his work as a federal prosecutor and as First Assistant Attorney General of Texas.

Early voting runs Feb. 17–27, the primary is March 3 and potential runoffs are set for May 26 if no candidate secures a majority.

*Information based on interviews with Eye on Politics reporter Jack Fink.