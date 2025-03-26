Texas lawmaker seeks to censure Rep. Jasmine Crockett over "Gov. Hot Wheels" comment about Abbott

A Texas lawmaker on Wednesday introduced a resolution to censure Rep. Jasmine Crockett over derogatory remarks she made about Gov. Greg Abbott, who uses a wheelchair.

Crockett is facing criticism for referring to Abbott as "Gov. Hot Wheels" while speaking at a banquet in Los Angeles last weekend.

The resolution was posted Wednesday morning on Rep. Randy Weber's X account. It references Crockett calling Abbott "Gov. Hot Wheels" as well as a "hot-ass mess."

"You all know we got Gov. Hot Wheels down there. Come on, now," Crockett, a Dallas Democrat, said about Abbott, a Republican, while addressing the Human Rights Campaign event. "And the only thing hot about him is that he is a hot-ass mess, honey."

The resolution said the remarks from Crockett were "discriminatory in nature and are the latest in a continued series of inappropriate comments expressed by Crockett."

The resolution also refers to a meeting that took place on May 16, 2024, where Crockett and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene sent insults back and forth about each other's looks. At that meeting, Greene said: "I think your fake eyelashes are messing up what you're reading."

Crockett then shot back: "I'm just curious, if someone on this committee then starts talking about somebody's bleach-blonde bad-built butch body, that would not be engaging in personalities, correct?" referring to Greene.

Crockett isn't the first lawmaker to face a censure resolution

Earlier this month, the House voted to censure Rep. Al Green, a Texas Democrat who interrupted President Trump's speech before a joint session of Congress.

Green is the fourth Democrat in two years to face the punishment from a GOP-led House, joining Adam Schiff of California, Rashida Tlaib of Michigan and Jamaal Bowman of New York.

What is a censure in Congress?

Censure, according to the House's website on the institution's history, is a formal rebuke that "registers the House's deep disapproval of member misconduct that, nevertheless, does not meet the threshold for expulsion."

Generally, a censure is a condemnation of a member's actions, statements or a combination of the two. It requires only a majority of members of the House to pass.

Upon approval by the majority, the censured lawmaker usually is forced to stand in front of the dais in the House chamber while the presiding officer reads the censure resolution aloud. Tlaib was not required to stand in the well.

A censure is viewed as more serious than a "reprimand," which is another resolution House members can bring to the floor to punish fellow members.

In Green's case, the resolution said his interruption of the president "disrupted the proceedings of the joint address and was a breach of proper conduct."