Chaos in Congress after Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene insults Dallas Rep. Jasmine Crockett

What was meant to be a hearing focused on U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland turned into a chaotic conversation between Georgia Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene and two Democrats: New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Dallas Rep. Jasmine Crockett.

During Thursday night's hearing in the Republican-led House Oversight Committee, lawmakers were working towards voting on whether to find U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland in contempt for refusing to turn over audio recordings between President Biden and special counsel Robert Hur.

Conversations became contentious after Rep. Crockett asked Rep. Greene: "Do you know what we are here for?" To which Rep. Greene responded, "I don't think you know what you are here for ... I think your fake eyelashes are messing up what you're reading."

The group of lawmakers reacted and Rep. Ocasio-Cortez interjected, saying "I would like to move to take down Ms.Greene's words. That is absolutely unacceptable. How dare you attack the physical appearance of another person? Move her words down."

Rep. Greene then asked Rep. Ocasio-Cortez, "Are your feelings hurt?" To which Rep. Ocasio-Cortez responded, "Girl. Baby girl, don't even play ... We are gonna move and take your words down."

A few minutes later, when things had seemed to calm down, there was an exchange about what comments were appropriate for the hearing. Rep. Crockett posed the following question to the committee's chairman, Kentucky Rep. James Comer:

"I'm just curious, if someone on this committee then starts talking about somebody's bleach-blonde bad-built butch body, that would not be engaging in personalities, correct?"

GOP Rep. Anna Paulina Luna can be heard telling Rep. Crockett to calm down, to which she responded "Don't tell me to calm down because y'all talk noise and then you can't take it... "

After all of those exchanges, there was a vote in the panel on whether to kick Rep. Greene out of the hearing. Republicans voted to allow her to remain. She declined multiple requests to apologize.