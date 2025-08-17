Texas redistricting battle to start new phase with Democrats expected return to Capitol

For the second week, Republicans and Democrats have continued their showdown over new congressional maps in Texas, which will result in five new GOP-majority districts at the expense of Democrats.

But the fight is about to enter a new phase on Monday, Aug. 18.

Texas Democrats doubling down

Democrats who broke quorum and left Texas, killed the first special session, and didn't show up for the start of the second special session — many believe they will Monday.

Speaker Dustin Burrows said House members must be at the Capitol at noon.

Friday, Aug. 15, Burrows ended the first special session after the House once again fell short of a quorum, which requires 100 lawmakers to be present.

The Senate ended its first special session, too, and then Governor Greg Abbott called for the start of the second special session, with the same agenda, to start a couple of hours later Friday, at noon.

Democrats said they wanted to kill the first special session, which allowed them time to go to other states, such as California, where Governor Gavin Newsom said if Texas approves its new maps, California will do the same to neutralize any GOP gains.

"We can't stand back and watch this democracy disappear district by district all across the country," Newsom said. "We are not bystanders in this world. We can shape the future."

The difference there is that voters in California will have to approve it, something that won't happen in Texas.

During an unrelated news conference on Friday, Aug. 15, CBS News Texas's Jack Fink asked Gov. Abbott about Newsom's plan.

Gov. Abbott on lawsuit against Democratic chairman

In an exclusive interview, Abbott spoke about his ongoing lawsuit to remove House Democratic Caucus Chairman Gene Wu from office and whether Republicans will try to increase the number of new GOP majority congressional seats to not just five, but as many as eight or more.

Abbott said, " They are [Democrats] are required by the Texas Constitution to actually show up and cast votes on bills. That's what the Constitution requires. That's why I'm seeking to remove Gene Wu, because he's not fulfilling his constitutional duty."

As for adding more seats, Abbott said, "

In reference to the lawsuit, Wu shared his thoughts concerning Abbott and when Democrats will return.

For the past couple of weeks, House Republicans have expressed frustration about Democrats breaking quorum.

Representative Shelley Luther of Grayson County about the end of the first special session and what she wants to happen next with redistricting.

For now, Republicans have proposed adding the same five GOP majority districts in Congress as they have before.

Abbott has not added redistricting for State House seats, and he was asked about it.

"Every strategy is at play... if we need to," said Abbott.

Changing seats?

Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett, of Dallas, said she's considering running in a different Congressional district in North Texas than the one she represents now.

In North Texas now, there are three Democrats who serve in Congress, but under the new maps, there will only be two districts. That's because District 32, now represented by Democrat Julie Johnson, will become a Republican majority district and extend to East Texas.

District 33, now represented by Democrat Marc Veasey, of Fort Worth, includes both Tarrant and Dallas Counties, but under the new maps, will only be in Dallas County.

Crockett said she's considering running in the newly drawn 33rd Congressional District, because her home will be in that district, instead of the 30th District she represents now.

Last week, Congressman Veasey and Congresswoman Johnson both said they are focused on the fight against the new maps first, and will then consider their options for re-election.

Poll results on congressional maps

A new poll shows mixed results about how Texans feel about the newly proposed Congressional maps.

Regarding the five new GOP majority Congressional seats, the Emerson College poll of 1,000 registered voters in Texas found 36% support the new maps, while 38% oppose them, and 26% are unsure.

But when asked if Republicans in Texas are entitled to five more seats, something President Trump said, 40% of those surveyed said they agreed, 38% disagreed, and 22% were neutral.

Burrows signed civil arrest warrants against the Democrats who broke quorum.

The new poll showed 41% agreed they should be arrested, 37% disagreed, and 22% were neutral.

And in the bitter Republican primary for the Texas Senate race, the poll found 30% support for incumbent Senator John Cornyn, with Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton one point behind at 29%. Five percent said they want someone else, and 37% are undecided.

Previous polls have shown Paxton leading Cornyn.

