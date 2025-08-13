Texas Rep. Jasmine Crockett considering running for different congressional district amid redistricting battle

The newly drawn and hotly contested congressional maps in Texas may prompt Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett, D-Dallas, to run in a neighboring district, instead of the one she currently represents.

This comes as Texas House Democrats have made national news by breaking quorum for a second week to prevent the chamber from passing the new maps that are designed to give the GOP five new majority seats.

In an interview for Eye On Politics on Wednesday, Crockett accused Republicans of intentionally drawing her home out of her district, District 30, under the newly proposed maps. Due to that, she said she is considering running in the newly drawn 33rd Congressional District, where her home will be if the new maps are approved by Texas Republicans.

"I'm debating about where I will run where they put me, which is where I live, in 33," said Crockett.

Crockett has served in the 30th Congressional seat since January 2023, and her district is mostly in Dallas County, but also has some constituents in Tarrant County. While the boundaries of her district would change, it's still considered a Democratic majority seat and will have a majority of Black Americans.

Who is the current representative for the 33rd district?

The current 33rd Congressional District is served by Representative Marc Veasey, D-Fort Worth, and is in both Tarrant and Dallas counties. Under the proposed new map, the 33rd District would only be in Dallas County and include Congresswoman Crockett's home. Congressman Veasey lives in Tarrant County, and he would not live in this district if it were approved.

This will become a Hispanic-majority district and will remain a majority seat for Democrats.

The 32nd Congressional District, also in North Texas, would undergo major changes. Congresswoman Julie Johnson, D-Farmers Branch, represents the district.

Under the newly drawn map, she will not live in the district. If approved, it will also become a Republican majority district because it will stretch out to East Texas.

Crockett told CBS News Texas that she does not want to move from her home. Members of Congress are not required to live in their districts — they only have to be residents in the state in which they serve. Crockett said she wants to have a conversation with her current constituents and her Democratic colleagues in Congress about the situation they face.

"Does Marc Veasey fit better into 30 now because it does have some Tarrant, or not. And does Julie just kind of fit better running in 33 than me? Is my district going to be OK with me running and being on this fixed government income, and therefore not buying a home in the newly constructed 30?" Crockett said. "Obviously, I don't have to live there under federal rules, but some people want someone who lives in the district. Obviously, I want to talk to my colleagues and see what kind of makes sense so that at least hopefully two of us have the best shot at going back."

Crockett said she believes she still has a strong rapport with her current constituents, most of whom will remain in the 30th District.

Redistricting battle continues

Last week, Congressman Veasey and Congresswoman Johnson told CBS News Texas that they are focused on fighting back against the Republican-drawn maps first and will then decide what to do about their races.

Candidates can begin filing their paperwork with the Secretary of State's office on Nov. 8 and have until Dec. 8 to do so.

Crockett said Republicans at the Texas Capitol will eventually approve the new maps once the House can establish quorum, which may happen later this week.

Watch Eye On Politics at 7:30 Sunday morning on CBS News Texas on air and streaming

Follow Jack on X: @cbs11jack