Texas megachurch pastor T.D. Jakes reveals "health incident" was a massive heart attack

Texas megachurch pastor T.D. Jakes revealed Wednesday that the "health incident" he suffered in Nov. 2024 was a heart attack.

Jakes confirmed in an exclusive interview with the Today Show on Wednesday that he had a massive heart attack.

It was a shocking moment in Nov. 2024 that went viral. Jakes was on stage finishing an hour-long sermon when he lowered his mic and began to shudder. A crowd of people quickly rushed over and surrounded him on stage.

In a statement shared via Facebook in Nov., it was reported that the renowned pastor and author received immediate medical attention and was stable under the care of healthcare professionals.

In the weeks after, Jakes updated the congregation of The Potter's House Dallas with a virtual update.

"I faced a life-threatening calamity, was rushed to the ICU unit, had emergency surgery [and] survived this surgery," Jakes said in a live stream in Dec 2024.

He also shared in 2024 that the "strangest" experience during the incident was that he didn't see or feel what others did, noting that he didn't fully understand what was happening until he later saw it on TV. Instead, he described feeling "cradled" in a way that was peaceful.

The pastor said he didn't know he was having a heart attack.

"The reason I didn't realize it was because I had none of the symptoms that they say," Jakes said to Craig Melvin on 'Today.' "No numbness, no sharp pain, no anything. I just kind of drifted off to sleep. I didn't know what it was, but I almost died ... "[The doctor] said five minutes later, I'd have been dead on arrival. The right side of my heart had completely stopped getting blood at all."

T.D. Jakes 2024 reflections on his health incident

"Many of you don't realize that you're looking at a miracle," Jakes said in Dec. "I faced a life-threatening calamity, was rushed to the ICU unit, had emergency surgery [and] survived this surgery."

The megachurch pastor expressed gratitude for the outpouring of love, prayers and concern he received, emphasizing that neither the First Lady nor God ever left his side.

He also shared how he became emotional on his last day in the hospital when he saw someone being taken to the morgue, using the moment to share a message about perspective.

"Every moment, every second, every minute of your life, you should recognize that somebody's headed to the morgue while you're headed to the light," Jakes said. "Not because you're any better, not because they're any worse, but by the amazing grace of God."

Who is Bishop T.D. Jakes?

Jakes founded The Potter's House, a non-denominational, multicultural church, in 1996. According to the church's website, it has over 30,000 members and consistently ranks among the largest and most influential churches in the U.S.