"I did not have a stroke": Bishop T.D. Jakes addresses health incident seen in viral video

DALLAS — Dallas megachurch pastor T.D. Jakes released his first statement since his "health incident" during his Sunday sermon.

It was a shocking moment that has since gone viral. The bishop was on stage Sunday finishing an hour-long sermon when he lowered his mic and began to shudder. A crowd of people quickly rushed over and surrounded him on stage.

In a statement shared via Facebook, it was reported that the renowned pastor and author received immediate medical attention and was stable under the care of healthcare professionals. The church declined to say what caused the "health incident;" however, on Wednesday, Jakes said he did not have a stroke.

"I give thanks unto the Lord that I did not have a stroke, however the event could've been fatal if it weren't for God's intervention," his statement reads.

Following the incident Sunday, more than 2,000 people commented on the megachurch's Facebook page, sharing prayers and hope for Jakes' quick recovery.

Jakes thanked God and the medical professionals and said he is "forever humbled" by the "outpouring of love and support."

He did not say when he would return to the pulpit.

Jakes' full statement is below:

"Serving God's people is an extraordinary privilege, and Sunday was no exception as I gave my all in delivering the message God placed on my heart. Even when I sensed the weight of my humanity and pushed through nonetheless, I'm reminded that even the strongest must rely on His strength. I give thanks unto the Lord that I did not have a stroke, however the event could've been fatal if it weren't for God's intervention.

A special thank you to God and the medical professionals in our city whose speed and expertise were beyond exceptional. My job is to recuperate and reflect on God's protection. I owe it to my amazing family and church members to rest and ruminate as He restores me towards His service.

As God calls us to honor the Sabbath, I'm reminded that rest is not a weakness – it is a divine gift. While I continue to be strengthened by His grace, I stand in awe of my family and the tremendous leadership team that surrounds me. Together, we press forward, steadfast in the work the Lord has set before us. I've heard from friends from the global community who expressed God's love in ways that were astonishing!

God's faithfulness was unmistakable to all those present. I'm forever humbled by your outpouring of love and support. I will always give my best. May His presence continue to guide and sustain you and provide peace and protection over you all."