Dallas pastor Bishop T.D. Jakes suffers health incident after delivering sermon

DALLAS – Bishop T.D. Jakes experienced a health incident after delivering a lengthy sermon on Sunday, according to The Potter's House, the Dallas-based megachurch where he serves as pastor.

In a statement shared via Facebook, it was reported that the renowned pastor and author received immediate medical attention and is currently stable under the care of healthcare professionals.

"During today's service, Bishop T.D. Jakes experienced a slight health incident and received immediate medical attention following his powerful hour long message," the statement read. "Bishop Jakes is stable and under the care of medical professionals. The entire Potter's House family is grateful for the outpouring of love, prayers, and support from the community. Thank you for your understanding and continued prayers."

The Potter's House is a non-denominational, multicultural church founded by Jakes in 1996. According to the church's website, it has more than 30,000 members and is consistently ranked among the largest and most influential churches in the U.S.