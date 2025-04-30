Texas EquuSearch ends efforts to find missing 8-year-old Oklahoma girl Clara Robinson

Group ends search for missing Oklahoma girl after family’s car swept away in Texas floodwaters

Expressing sadness, Texas EquuSearch has officially ended its search for Clara Robinson, just more than three months after taking over efforts to locate the missing young Oklahoma girl.

The 8-year-old child disappeared after being swept away by floodwaters when her family's vehicle crashed into a fast-flowing drainage ditch off U.S. 75 in Sherman on Christmas Eve. Her father lost his life while attempting to rescue her.

Clara Robinson, 8 Texas EquuSearch

Search operations for Clara Robinson concluded

The renowned nonprofit organization took over the search and recovery efforts for the child from the Sherman Police Department in mid-January.

In a Facebook post earlier this week, the organization announced it had concluded its search operations on Sunday after extensive ground and underwater initiatives.

After conducting one final water search, Texas EquuSearch said it made the "difficult and gut-wrenching decision" to end its search operations.

Future search efforts not ruled out

However, it said "local dive partners" will continue to search independently.

Texas EquuSearch said it also remains open to "revisiting efforts should a new and viable plan or expert-supported strategy arise."

"Clara remains in all our hearts"

"We extend our deepest gratitude to every searcher, responder, and supporter who has contributed time, heart, and strength to this mission," Texas EquuSearch said in the post. "To all who have stood with us, searched alongside us, and lifted us in prayer, thank you. Clara remains in all of our hearts."

Details of search efforts released

According to Texas EquuSearch, the effort "unfolded across complex and unpredictable terrain, and through every challenge, no stone was left unturned."

The organization's efforts included foot searchers, excavators, drones, K9 teams, kayaks with sonar, helicopters, ATVs, UTVs, and an amphibious vehicle.

Texas EquuSearch said its ground search operations concluded on Feb. 17. After that, the organization said a focused underwater search was carried out by skilled dive and water recovery team volunteers, alongside dedicated local dive volunteers.

Alert issued for missing child's clothing

Before then, the organization released details on the missing child's clothing.

According to Texas EquuSearch, the child was wearing a two-piece pink pajama set, a long-sleeve shirt, long pants, and short, tan boots of suede-like material in a child's size. The organization included photos of the actual clothing and boots worn by the child with permission from the Robinson family.

"We ask that residents, particularly those living along Post Oak Creek and Choctaw Creek, remain alert for any fabric or personal belongings that may match these descriptions," Texas EquuSearch said in a social media post. The organization also urged the community to stay vigilant for any signs that could aid in the search.

Family tragedy during floodwaters

When the crash occurred, the child was with five family members, including her father, Will Robinson, a beloved high school coach from Durant, Oklahoma. He died heroically while attempting to save her. Four other family members, including a 5-year-old child, were rescued and have since been released from area hospitals, according to police.

Founded in 2000 by Tim Miller after the tragic loss of his daughter, Texas EquuSearch operates solely on donations and provides services free of charge.