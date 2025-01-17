Texas EquuSearch takes over search for missing 8-year-old Oklahoma girl

NORTH TEXAS – Sherman authorities are handing over the search for a missing 8-year-old Oklahoma girl to Texas EquuSearch, a renowned nonprofit organization specializing in search and recovery efforts, officials said Friday.

The quest to find Clara Robinson has reached 25 days and covered 23 miles of creek, according to the Sherman Police Department.

The child was swept away in floodwaters after her family's vehicle crashed into a fast-flowing drainage ditch off U.S. 75 on Christmas Eve. Her father died while trying to save her.

"They (Texas EquuSearch) joined us earlier this week and have been a great assistance in our efforts to find Clara," the Sherman Police Department said in a social media message on Friday. "After consulting with them, it is our mutual belief that turning over operations to their organization is in the best interest of the search goal ... finding Clara."

Founded in 2000 by Tim Miller after the tragic loss of his daughter, Texas EquuSearch operates solely on donations and provides services free of charge. It uses advanced technologies like drones, sonar, and ground-penetrating radar while searching.

Sherman's first responders and emergency management teams will continue to provide support, its police department said.

"Clara and the Robinson family have touched the community in ways that were previously unimaginable, and they will forever hold a special place in our hearts and prayers," Sherman police said. "We extend our heartfelt gratitude to everyone who has supported our search teams and the Robinson family over the past few weeks. Your support has been deeply appreciated."

When the crash occurred, the child was with five family members, including her father, Will Robinson, a beloved high school coach from Durant, Oklahoma. He died heroically while attempting to save her. Four other family members, including a 5-year-old child, were rescued and have since been released from area hospitals, according to police.