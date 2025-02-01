Texas EquuSearch releases details on missing 8-year-old Oklahoma girl's clothing

NORTH TEXAS – A renowned nonprofit organization spearheading the search and recovery efforts for a missing Oklahoma girl released details Saturday about the clothing she was last seen wearing.

Clara Robinson, 8, was swept away by floodwaters after her family's vehicle crashed into a fast-flowing drainage ditch off U.S. 75 on Christmas Eve. Her father lost his life while attempting to rescue her.

According to Texas EquuSearch, the child was wearing a two-piece pink pajama set, a long-sleeve shirt, long pants, and short, tan boots of suede-like material in a child's size. The organization included photos of the actual clothing and boots worn by Clara with permission from the Robinson family.

Texas EquuSearch

"We ask that residents, particularly those living along Post Oak Creek and Choctaw Creek, remain alert for any fabric or personal belongings that may match these descriptions," Texas EquuSearch said in a social media post. The organization also urged the community to stay vigilant for any signs that could aid in the search.

When the crash occurred, the child was with five family members, including her father, Will Robinson, a beloved high school coach from Durant, Oklahoma. He died heroically while attempting to save her. Four other family members, including a 5-year-old child, were rescued and have since been released from area hospitals, according to police.

Last month, Sherman authorities transferred the lead in the search for the 8-year-old child to Texas EquuSearch. The organization's efforts have included foot searchers, excavators, drones, K9 teams, kayaks with sonar, helicopters, ATVs, UTVs, and an amphibious vehicle.

Founded in 2000 by Tim Miller after the tragic loss of his daughter, Texas EquuSearch operates solely on donations and provides services free of charge.

Anyone with information about Clara's whereabouts is urged to contact the Sherman Police Department or Texas EquuSearch at (281) 309-9500.