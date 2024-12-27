North Texas authorities identify missing Oklahoma girl, say father died trying to save her

SHERMAN, Texas – The search for a missing 8-year-old girl entered its fourth day on Friday as rescue teams continue to comb through floodwaters that swept her away on Christmas Eve.

In an update on Friday, Sherman Police Chief Jason Jeffcoat identified the girl as Clara Robinson. Clara's father, 36-year-old Will Robinson, was hailed as a hero for his courageous efforts to try to save his daughter after their family vehicle crashed into a drainage ditch at Highway 75 and Taylor Street, police said.

Will Robinson, a beloved coach, fought to hold on to her daughter as long as he could before rising floodwaters overwhelmed him, authorities said. He did not survive. Four other family members were rescued.

First responders have faced challenges this week as problematic weather conditions hindered the search. However, with clearer skies on Friday afternoon, the Department of Public Safety launched a helicopter to aid in the effort.

The search for 8-year-old Clara Robinson

Rescue teams, including Sherman Fire Rescue, Grayson County sheriffs, Texas Parks and Wildlife and Texas Task Force 2, are focusing their search on the area where the crash occurred and expanding to a 10-mile stretch from Choctaw Creek to Post Oak Creek.

Jeffcoat shared that of the four occupants rescued after the crash, one was a 5-year-old girl who narrowly escaped being carried away by a powerful current. First responders managed to pull her from the creek, and after she was initially unresponsive, they were able to resuscitate her using CPR in the back of an ambulance.

She was released from the hospital the following day and is back home with her mother and siblings.

Jeffcoat also warned the public about fraudulent accounts asking for money on behalf of the Robinson family. He urged the community to verify the authenticity of any donation requests before contributing.

"Our main priority the past four days has been, and continues to be, finding this 8-year-old girl," Jeffcoat said. "We ask our community to continue praying for the family during this unfathomable time of grief."

On Thursday, Sherman police said they were hoping for a miracle in the search given the difficult weather conditions and the vastness of the terrain.

"We haven't changed the title of it. We're still searching and hoping for a miracle," said Lt. Sam Boyle.