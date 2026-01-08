Texas Education Agency appoints conservator as state takes over Lake Worth ISD

A conservator has been appointed to the Lake Worth Independent School District in the Texas Education Agency's takeover of the district after "five unacceptable ratings." A Board of Managers has also been appointed, the agency said.

The TEA announced the state takeover of the district last month.

The TEA said in a press release that the Marilyn Miller Language Academy campus earned its fifth consecutive unacceptable accountability rating in the 2024-2025 school year. Under state law, this forces the TEA to either close the campus or appoint a board of managers to govern the district.

Andrew Kim will serve as the appointed conservator to the district. Kim will oversee and direct the actions of the superintendent, principals, and/or governance team; and report back to the agency on district activity and academic progress.

"This development underscores the urgency of improving student outcomes, but it does not change the district's commitment to its mission or its partnership with the community," the district said in a statement.

The district said it is implementing a strategic and comprehensive turnaround plan focused on academic improvement, particularly in foundational literacy and math.

"We accept the TEA's decision and view this as an opportunity to accelerate our progress," said Superintendent Dr. Mark Ramirez. "Our focus remains clear: supporting teachers, improving instruction and doing what's best for kids. We are committed to transparency, accountability and partnership as we work side-by-side with TEA to ensure lasting improvements for our students."