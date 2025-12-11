TEA announces state take over of Lake Worth ISD

The Texas Education Agency announced on Thursday that it will appoint a board of managers and a conservator to govern Lake Worth ISD.

The TEA said in a press release that the Marilyn Miller Language Academy campus earned its fifth consecutive unacceptable accountability rating in the 2024-2025 school year. Under state law, this forces the TEA to either close the campus or appoint a board of managers to govern the district.

TEA commissioner Mike Morath visited the district back in October to evaluate performance. During that visit, he said, "I saw evidence of significant practice that will result in learning. I also saw significant challenges."

Morath went on to add, "The purpose for a public education is to ensure that all kids, regardless of what they look like or regardless of their background, they can come to school and they can be well educated to be able to pursue success in America. If they don't have access to schools that give them that chance, then it is incumbent upon us as adults to take action with surgical precision."

Lake Worth ISD Superintendent Mark Ramirez was present during the October visit but declined to speak to the media at the time.

"We appreciate the commissioner and the TEA team taking the time to observe the significant work being done in our classrooms and to engage in collaborative discussions with our leadership team," Ramirez said in an October statement. "Today's visit reinforces the urgency of our mission to ensure every student receives a high-quality education. We believe in the potential of our students and staff, and we are committed to making the systemic changes necessary for long-term success."

In Thursday's letter to the district, Morath noted that the district's appeal timeline begins immediately.

We have reached out to Lake Worth ISD for comment, but as of this writing, we have not received a response.