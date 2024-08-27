Mayor calls for urgent reforms in Fort Worth ISD to boost student performance

Mayor calls for urgent reforms in Fort Worth ISD to boost student performance

Mayor calls for urgent reforms in Fort Worth ISD to boost student performance

FORT WORTH – It's not something you typically see, but on Tuesday, Fort Worth Mayor Mattie Parker addressed the Fort Worth ISD school board during the public comment session.

Parker said the district has consistently lagged behind other large Texas school systems in performance.

"It was my imperative to be here tonight to really start a movement that I know we can catalyze change," she said.

Parker reviewed data from the Texas Education Agency and Texas Research Portal. This spring, Parker noted that Fort Worth ISD students lagged 11 percentage points behind Dallas ISD and 14 percentage points behind Houston ISD.

She also examined the 24 public school systems serving more than 20,000 students in Texas with a similar student population and said Fort Worth ISD is ranked third from the bottom, a 25-percentage point gap from the top of the list.

"We have to see the scores turn around, our families and our kids depend on it," Parker said. "These kids don't get a second chance!"

In a letter sent to the school board, signed by more than 40 community stakeholders, Parker listed priorities, including:

Developing clear and ambitious goals focused on student achievement.

Aligning the goals with budget priorities informed by a thorough audit.

Implementing high-quality instruction across every classroom.

Prioritizing academic interventions for students who are falling behind.

Conducting a comprehensive personnel audit, implementing targeted evaluation plans, and developing compensation programs that support and retain top educators.

Pausing any further bond expenditure until a thoughtful district facilities plan is developed that enhances teacher capacity and student resources.

Parker said some community members are concerned about division on the board regarding Superintendent Dr. Angelica Ramsey's leadership.

"So what they decide to do is their prerogative, but as I stated in the very beginning, I'm committed to work alongside Dr. Ramsey and her team or any superintendent," she said.

Parker believes the necessary changes can be made without TEA intervention or a takeover.

She said the city and community stakeholders are ready to offer support and resources to make this happen.

CBS News Texas contacted Fort Worth ISD for a response to Mayor Parker's remarks. District officials said they are working on one.