Fort Worth ISD addresses turnaround for struggling schools and considers controversial new curriculum

The Fort Worth ISD school board is taking up some hot-button issues Tuesday night as the district faces the risk of a state takeover after years of failing accountability ratings.

During Tuesday's Fort Worth ISD school board meeting, Superintendent Dr. Karen Molinar discussed her plan for seven struggling schools to become "resource campuses".

"I have to be held accountable for having school action and doing something about it," she said.

Molinar says to qualify as a "resource campus," schools must adopt a turnaround model that includes a targeted improvement plan, high-quality instructional materials, and, in some cases, a longer school year.

Under proposed plan, every teacher, administrator would have to reapply for their job

"We are putting a lot of things in place, and we are seeing success, but it's not enough," Molinar said. "So, this is how I'm holding myself accountable, my staff accountable, as well as I'm asking the board to hold me accountable by putting the school action in place for resource campuses."

This process requires Texas Education Agency approval. Tuesday, parents are weighing in.

"We expect this growth to continue, and we are committed to contributing to this upward trend in any way," one parent said.

"Now that we are under a TEA microscope and seats are on the line, we are now seeing these campuses receive what they should've had all along," another parent said. "This is not without admin and teachers having to be thrown under the bus and having to reapply for their jobs."

Molinar says this can change the trajectory of students being on grade level. If approved, this will go into effect next fall.

Additionally, the board is considering a new K-5 curriculum called "Bluebonnet Reading," which includes some biblical text.

Bluebonnet Learning curriculum

Critics argue that it infuses religion into public schools. Supporters say the references are limited and included for cultural and historical context.

Districts that opt in would receive $60 per student in state funding, $20 more than if the district were to use another state-approved curriculum.

Right now, the board is in executive session, but if this passes, it will be implemented next spring.