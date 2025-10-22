Texas Education Agency expected to announce Fort Worth ISD takeover on Thursday, sources say

The Texas Education Agency is expected to announce a state takeover of Fort Worth ISD on Thursday, multiple sources and officials have told CBS News Texas.

During a recent Texas Senate Education Committee hearing, Education Commissioner Mike Morath confirmed the agency was looking at the district's future.

"We are actively evaluating that decision now," Morath said. "I will say this fall, we will have a resolution on that one way or another."

Details of takeover still unclear

Sources tell CBS News Texas that the resolution is coming on Thursday. A TEA virtual press conference is scheduled for 9 a.m., although the topic of the news conference has not been announced.

Still, it's unclear what the takeover will look like. In similar cases — including the 2023 takeover of Houston ISD — the state has replaced elected school boards with appointed managers and implemented sweeping curriculum changes. In Houston, the TEA replaced the school board and its superintendent.

State board member calls decision "appalling," "shocking"

Tiffany Clark, a Democrat who serves on the State Board of Education and represents more than half of Fort Worth ISD, said she was not notified of the decision.

"It's appalling and shocking to me," Clark said. "I stand in solidarity with the Fort Worth ISD. They've just received a new superintendent who has not had time to address the academic issues."

Union leader says move is premature

Steven Poole, executive director of the United Educators Association, says his members have also been informed of the development. He believes the Houston model could be a road map for what's ahead in Fort Worth.

But Poole says the decision feels premature.

"It's a gut punch," he said. "There's a lot of good work going on in our schools. For the first time in about 10 years, I've seen concrete plans to improve student achievement. This is going to take the wind out of their sails."

District response still pending

CBS News Texas has reached out to Fort Worth ISD for comment. District officials say they will have a statement later this evening.

The TEA said it will not comment until Thursday.

Full coverage of the agency's news conference and the reaction that follows is planned on CBS News Texas.