Fort Worth ISD school board accepts superintendent's resignation

FORT WORTH — The future of the Fort Worth Independent School District will not include Dr. Angelica Ramsey as superintendent. The District's Board of Trustees voted 8-1 to accept her voluntary resignation.

The vote came after trustees met with Ramsey behind closed doors for three and a half hours in executive session. By 10:15 p.m., Ramsey's resignation had been received and accepted.

Ramsey has been the Fort Worth ISD superintendent for two years.

Veteran teachers told the Fort Worth ISD trustees last week they're being driven away by the toxic environment that exists under the superintendent.

Earlier this month, Fort Worth Mayor Mattie Parker said the district has consistently lagged behind other large Texas school systems in performance and called for urgent reforms.

It is unknown when Rasmey's resignation will take effect and the terms of the agreement.