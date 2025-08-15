Head of Texas Education Agency to visit Dallas ISD on Friday ahead of new school accountability ratings being released

The head of the Texas Education Agency is visiting North Texas Friday morning.

While eyes are on Fort Worth ISD amidst a potential state takeover, TEA Commissioner Mike Morath will be visiting Dallas ISD as part of a statewide A-F accountability tour. As part of the tour, the TEA is also expected to release the 2024-2025 A-F ratings for Texas schools.

A preliminary report revealed Dallas ISD is expected to boost from a C to a B.

According to the data from Dallas ISD:

The number of A-rated schools doubled, going from 30 in the 2023-2024 school year to 60.

The number of B-rated campuses increased from 71 to 103.

The number of F-rated schools decreased from 24 to two.

While Dallas ISD makes these strides, the TEA's attention is also on Fort Worth ISD.

FWISD also said it has seen significant improvements in its A-F ratings, cutting the number of failing schools by more than half.

It remains to be seen if that will prevent a state takeover of the district. Morath previously said a decision will be made in the fall.

FWISD Superintendent Karen Molinar said the district is making changes this school year to increase student outcomes—like extending the school year for certain campuses.

"The commissioner really needs to make a decision. It's not just around that 2023 score," Molinar said. "It really is about what changes are we putting in place as a large urban system to sustain this progress and actually accelerate it."

After visiting the two largest North Texas school districts, Morath will visit Houston ISD, then Northeast ISD in San Antonio. He does not plan on visiting FWISD on Friday.