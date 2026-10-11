Abbott accuses Hinojosa of voting for state income tax after she voted against constitutional amendment ban

Amid a very tight race, Governor Greg Abbott sharply criticized Democrat Gina Hinojosa's voting record and claimed she's trying to mislead Texas voters.

The Governor said Hinojosa, a state representative from Austin, voted for a state income tax back in May 2019. The vote was for HJR 38, a proposed constitutional amendment to ban a state income tax. It passed the House by a margin of 100-42, allowing it to move forward. The State Senate also approved the measure, and it was overwhelmingly approved by voters that November, by a 76% to 24%. Hinojosa has denied voting for a state income tax.

In a one-on-one interview with CBS News Texas on Thursday, Abbott said, "Her response is really an act of desperation, and it commits a cardinal sin. She thinks that she can fool the voters. Texas voters are not going to be fooled."

When asked about her vote on this constitutional amendment in late September, Hinojosa told CBS News Texas, "I am not for a state income tax. It is already banned in the Texas Constitution. We need less grandstanding and more of a governor who works to deliver real results to Texans. There is no state income tax. There never has been. There never will be."

Abbott said, "It's a fact that she voted for an income tax. It's a fact that we have on video showing that she thoughtfully was explaining that a state income tax is the third leg of the stool to fund state government."

Abbott's campaign sent a news clip of an interview Hinojosa gave to KXAN-TV in February 2016, when she was a candidate for the legislative seat. Hinojosa discussed a state income tax, "We rely so heavily in this state on property taxes, too heavily in my opinion, because we don't have the third leg of that stool that's required to have a robust and strong and resilient economy, which would include income taxes. We don't have that in the state of Texas, so we rely so heavily on property taxes and sales tax because we're missing that third leg of that stool."

CBS News Texas asked Hinojosa's campaign for comment about this video and is awaiting a response.

Before voters approved the ban on a state income tax, legislative analysis for HJR 38 said that the legislature could not impose such a tax without a majority of voters approving it in a statewide referendum. The ban passed in 2019 makes a sales tax unconstitutional. Analysis by the House Research Organization said that opponents of a state income tax ban believed HJR 38 "would be unnecessary because the Texas Constitution already sets a high bar for imposing an individual income tax by requiring approval by a majority of registered voters at a statewide referendum."

That same analysis also said, "The potential benefits of an individual income tax should not be foreclosed through a shortsighted constitutional amendment."

During his interview, Abbott said Hinojosa was intentional about her vote. "She not only voted for an income tax, she thought it out and wanted to impose it," said Abbott.

"Now that she is running for office and has been caught for her leftist ideology, that would make Texas like California. She's trying to tell voters something different. She's always wanted a state income tax."

According to the Real Clear Politics average of polls between September 8th and October 5th, Abbott leads Hinojosa by 1.9 percentage points, 48.1 percent to 46.2 percent. The Cook Political Report considers the race "Lean Republican", and Abbott remains the favorite to win.

Abbott told CBS News Texas he is not concerned about the polls. "Because I see the reality. The reality is that when Texans really learn about who Gina is, they react very negatively. She stands for policies that are antagonistic to Texas."

As previously reported, Hinojosa has blasted Abbott for refusing to agree to a televised debate. During his past three campaigns for Governor, he participated in televised debates.

When asked for his closing argument to voters, Abbott said, "In Texas, crime is down. Communities are safe. The border is more secure, and I have an opponent who's against those safe community policies. The economy has never been better. Texas ranks number one in the most new jobs. Our economy is robust."

Early voting is set to begin October 19 and run through October 30.

Watch Eye On Politics at 7:30 Sunday morning on CBS News Texas on air and streaming

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