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Texas Rep. Vikki Goodwin wins Democratic nomination for lieutenant governor, will face Dan Patrick

By
S.E. Jenkins
Digital Content Producer, CBS Texas
S.E. Jenkins is a digital content producer for CBS Texas and the South region.
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S.E. Jenkins,
Sergio Candido
Managing Editor, South
Sergio Candido is the managing editor for the South region at cbsnews.com, coordinating multiplatform news coverage for CBS Miami, CBS Texas and CBS Atlanta. He previously worked for outlets including Telemundo and The Miami Herald.
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Sergio Candido

/ CBS Texas

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Texas voters have selected State Rep. Vikki Goodwin as the Democratic nominee for lieutenant governor, CBS News projects.

Goodwin defeated labor leader Marcos Velez in Tuesday's primary runoff election for the chance to challenge Republican incumbent Dan Patrick in November.

Goodwin, an Austin Democrat serving her fourth term in the Texas House, advanced to the runoff after leading the March primary with 48% of the vote, but falling short of the majority needed to avoid a runoff. During her campaign, Goodwin focused on increasing public school funding, expanding access to health care and opposing Texas' school voucher program, while highlighting her legislative experience and bipartisan relationships at the Capitol.

Velez, a Houston-area union organizer, finished second in the March primary with 31% of the vote. His campaign centered on raising the minimum wage, improving public education funding and expanding health care access, arguing his working-class background and experience negotiating on behalf of workers made him better suited to represent everyday Texans.

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