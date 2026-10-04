Trump expresses concern about midterms in Texas, pushes for Paxton in tight Senate race against Talarico

President Trump campaigned in North Texas on Thursday for the second time in three weeks.

The President will return to the Lone Star State, where he will headline a RNC rally on Wednesday evening in San Antonio. Republican Senate candidate Ken Paxton will also speak. The President appeared at the Peterbilt Motors plant in Denton last week. But hours later, during a rally in Durant, Oklahoma, the President expressed concern about how the midterm election would go in the Lone Star State.

As he wrapped, he told the crowd, "You've got to get out and vote," said Mr. Trump. "We are worried about Michigan. We are worried about Texas. We are worried about a few states. It's all about 35 different contests."

High food, gas, and diesel prices have helped turn Texas into a battleground state this year. So has Paxton, who carries political baggage and is slightly trailing Democrat James Talarico in the polls. While in Oklahoma and in Denton, the President promoted Paxton, who he called a long-time friend.

"One of the most loyal people. When I was being hit by the radical left very hard, very few people could have withstood it," said Mr. Trump. "Ken Paxton was at my side more than anybody. And I always have to remember that because he could be a pain in the ass sometimes. The guy is the greatest attorney general in the United States of America."

Earlier last week, the New York Times reported on leaked audio of Paxton speaking to donors at a fundraiser, where he reportedly said his poll numbers dropped after the Republicans' first-ever midterm convention held in Dallas.

According to the audio obtained by the Times, Paxton said, "To be honest with you, the numbers, when we did that convention, it dropped our numbers. Everybody's numbers dropped."

In Denton, he also toured the Peterbilt Motors truck manufacturing plant and met with employees.

He spoke to hundreds of them and touted his economic policies, including the tariffs on trucks he put into place last year. The President shared a conversation he had with the CEO of PACCAR, which owns Peterbilt. "He said your policies have made this place so successful. Without your policies, we'd be a whole different ballgame, and I just want to thank you. You've let us thrive."

At one point, he invited Sarah Renshaw, Peterbilt's event coordinator, whose family has three generations working there, onto the stage. "Mr. President because of your tariffs, we have been able to have increased production and hire 1,000 employees."

From there, the President left for Durant, Oklahoma. But he didn't fly as planned. Because of the rainy weather, President Trump said the crew couldn't land there. He decided to take the presidential motorcade to and from Oklahoma, a 90-mile trip each way.

The President and Vice President, JD Vance, are focused on keeping Texas red. Last Wednesday, Vance campaigned in Harlingen just three weeks after he appeared with the President at the RNC convention in Dallas. While in South Texas, the Vice President touted a secure border, reductions in violent crime, and new manufacturing jobs. He also criticized Democratic Senate candidate James Talarico, who maintains a slight lead in the polls against Paxton.

"It's not about grace or the redemptive power of Christ's sacrifice," said Vance. "It's about crazy left-wing politics. His real religion is not about Jesus. His real religion is about the radical left in this country."

But Democratic State Representative Ramon Romero, Jr. of Fort Worth told CBS News Texas that Republicans are nervous about the Senate race, the Hispanic vote, and the economy.

"The promise was that we would be in the best economy, that everything was going to be cheaper, everything's going to be better," said Romero. "We're seeing the absolute opposite. "Look at the polls right now. Latinos are two to one for Talarico over Paxton. I think it's really just the reality of where we are economically."

Republican State Representative Andy Hopper, whose district includes Peterbilt Motors in Denton, where the President spoke, told CBS News Texas that his party has faced an enthusiasm problem. He said, though, he is more optimistic now.

"I think that we finally turned the corner on that. I think Republican voters are alarmed. Who are they going to choose to defend their values? I think that they're absolutely going to choose Republicans."

To keep Republicans energized, a person familiar told CBS News Texas that the RNC will hold a total of 30 rallies featuring the President through Election Day, including the newly announced event in San Antonio.

Watch Eye On Politics at 7:30 Sunday morning on CBS News Texas.

Follow Jack on X and Instagram: @cbs11jack