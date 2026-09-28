When is the last day to register to vote in Texas for the 2026 midterm elections?

With the 2026 Texas midterm elections on the horizon, many are asking, "When is the last day to register to vote?" We're here to help: It's Oct. 5.

The first day of early voting begins on Oct. 19 and the last day is Oct. 30.

In-person voting is Election Day on Nov. 3.

Here's the first thing you need to know to get started: If you're not sure if your registered or whether your voting status is up to date, you can check here.

In Texas, voter registration is county based, so if you have any questions concerning your voter status, you can also contact your county voter register.

How to register to vote in Texas

If you're registering to vote for the first time in Texas, you must complete a voter registration application and return it to your county election office. Here are your options:

Complete an application using the SOS online voter registration application.

Request a printed application

Contact or visit your local voter registrar

You can also register to vote online when renewing, replacing or changing your contact information on your Texas driver's license through the Department of Public Safety. Follow these steps.

And if you recently moved, changed your name, or need to update any other details, the Oct. 5 deadline is also your last chance to make those changes.

Non-citizens are not allowed to register to vote

How to know if you're eligible to vote: