Texas Democrats threaten walkout over "Trump takeover" as special session begins

With an ambitious agenda before them, Texas lawmakers kicked off the first of what could be several special sessions.

"I'll focus on getting everything done in this special session. The one and only special session," joked Rep Brian Stiller.

Gov. Greg Abbott has set an agenda of 18 items for the Legislature to tackle over the next 30 days.

"We need to get families and communities the care that they need and the recovery dollars. So I think obviously that should be our number one priority," said Rep. Mihaela Plesa, of the need to provide relief to Central Texas flood victims.

Democratic party leaders, though, have warned they're willing to walk if conservative issues overshadow the response to the deadly floods.

Rep. Gene Wu, chair of the Texas House Democratic Caucus, has said the party is worried the proposed flood relief could be a ruse to get a conservative agenda passed.

The governor has also tasked lawmakers with further restricting abortion access, setting limits on women's restrooms, and redrawing Congressional districts.

"Gov. Abbott is using this tragedy, using the deaths of hundreds of Texans as the doorway to get what he wants politically," he said.

At a press conference in the Capitol, U.S. Representative Greg Casas said the party has a multi-step plan in place to stop what it's calling a "Trump takeover."

"We will need to buy time, and that means keeping everything on the table, doing whatever it takes, having on the table filibusters, dragging out hearings, quorum breaks," he said.

At least one Democrat is needed in the Senate and 18 in the House to have the required number of members present to do business.

Democrats fled the state in 2021 and 2003 to halt legislative action.

Wu, though, said the party's waiting to see what Republicans prioritize.

"We will see what they do. We will see if they have hearings on flooding first. We will see if they bring that legislation to us first," he said.

President Trump himself has requested new Congressional districts just four years after state lawmakers approved the current ones, calling for a map that would help the GOP pick up more seats.

"I think certainly we do it every 10 years, but we're entitled to do it anytime that we need," said Rep Stiller, who has been assigned to a House redistricting.

He wouldn't say whether his aim on the committee would be to increase Republican representation or address constitutional concerns the Department of Justice has alleged it has with several Texas districts.

"I'm just going to keep my powder dry on that and just say, look, we just need to hear the testimony from interested persons, and look at that, and we can make a determination on what, if anything, needs to be done," said Spiller.

North Texas Democrats, likewise, aren't getting too specific about their strategy.

Asked if she has a bag packed, Plesa said, "I live in North Dallas and work in Austin. I always have a bag packed."