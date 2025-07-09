Gov. Greg Abbott adds flood response, disaster readiness to special session after deadly Central Texas floods

Before and after: A look at Kerr County, Texas after the deadly flooding

In response to the deadly Central Texas floods, Gov. Greg Abbott on Wednesday expanded the special session agenda to prioritize disaster readiness, including flood alerts, emergency upgrades, and recovery aid.

"There is more work to be done, particularly in the aftermath of the devastating floods in the Texas Hill Country," Abbott said in a news release announcing the session. "We must ensure better preparation for such events in the future."

Special session to begin July 21

The special session agenda includes 18 legislative priorities, with several directly addressing the recent disaster. The session is set to begin July 21.

Flood-related legislation on the agenda

Flood and disaster response items include:

Flood warning systems – Legislation to improve early warning systems and preparedness infrastructure in flood-prone areas.

– Legislation to improve early warning systems and preparedness infrastructure in flood-prone areas. Flood emergency communications – Legislation to strengthen emergency communications and response infrastructure across Texas.

– Legislation to strengthen emergency communications and response infrastructure across Texas. Relief funding for Hill Country floods – Legislation to provide funding for response and recovery, including local matching funds for FEMA assistance.

– Legislation to provide funding for response and recovery, including local matching funds for FEMA assistance. Natural disaster preparation and recovery – Legislation to streamline rules and regulations to speed up disaster preparedness and recovery efforts.

One of the deadliest floods in Texas history

More than 100 people are dead and dozens remain missing after catastrophic flash floods swept through Central Texas over the July 4 weekend, making it the second-deadliest flood disaster in Texas history. The Guadalupe River surged more than 26 feet in just 45 minutes, overwhelming communities in Kerr County and beyond.

Camp Mystic among hardest-hit areas

Among the hardest-hit areas was Camp Mystic, a girls' summer camp in Hunt, where at least 27 campers and counselors died.

Widespread destruction and rescue efforts

The floods triggered widespread evacuations, destroyed homes, and prompted a massive search-and-rescue effort involving helicopters, boats, and drones.

Session will also focus on education, tax relief, THC and public safety

The special session will also focus on education reform, tax relief, public safety, and government accountability. Key proposals include replacing the STAAR test, cutting property taxes, regulating THC products, protecting children and trafficking victims, banning taxpayer-funded lobbying, and enhancing the election and judicial systems.