President Trump pushes controversial redistricting plan in Texas, Gov. Greg Abbott adds to special session agenda

Governor Greg Abbott's expanded agenda for the upcoming special session includes the controversial topic of redistricting. The news last week confirmed rumors that have circulated the U.S. and Texas Capitols for weeks now.

This is one of 18 items on the agenda during the special session that begins July 21. In asking state lawmakers to redraw the state's congressional districts, Governor Abbott cited a letter he and Attorney General Ken Paxton received from the U.S. Justice Department July 7. The letter is signed by Harmeet Dhillon, Assistant Attorney General of the Civil Rights Division. Dhillon told the Governor, "This letter will serve as formal notice by the Department of Justice to the State of Texas of serious concerns regarding the legality of four of Texas's congressional districts. As stated below, Congressional Districts TX-09, TX-18, TX-29, and TX-33 currently constitute unconstitutional "coalition districts" and we urge the State of Texas to rectify these race-based considerations from these specific districts."

Congressional districts 9, 18, and 29 are Democratic-held seats in the Houston area, while District 33 is in North Texas and held by Democrat Marc Veasey of Fort Worth. In her letter, Dhillon also cited Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh who noted in a case from 2023, Allen v. Milligan, that "even if Congress in 1982, could constitutionally authorize race-based redistricting...for some period of time, the authority to conduct race-based redistricting cannot extend indefinitely into the future."

In an interview for Eye On Politics, Congressman Veasey told CBS News Texas that he rejects the DOJ letter. "I think it is the stupidest memo that I've ever seen from the DOJ, and I've been in politics now for a while," said Veasey. "I was a Congressional staffer. I served eight years in the State Legislature. It's my seventh term in Congress. That was the dumbest memo I've ever heard. I think it's clearly intended to discriminate against communities like the ones that I represent in Dallas and Fort Worth that are largely Hispanic and black and the same with the ones in Houston. I'm sure the memo was probably meant to help Greg Abbott out somehow. So he would have an excuse to call this."

Last month, the New York Times reported President Trump wanted the Governor to call a special session so lawmakers could redraw the Congressional maps in favor of creating additional Republican districts. Most lawmakers contacted by CBS News Texas either declined comment on the report or have said they didn't know anything other than what was reported.

Congressman Veasey said he has heard the President hopes to pick-up between three and five seats. Veasey said he believes all members in Congress will be impacted even though the DOJ letter identifies four congressional districts. "That's just the entryway. That's just the key that's being used to unlock the door to commit mass discrimination and the redrawing of these districts. The Republicans want to redraw this entire map."

On Friday, Veasey along with nine other Democratic members of Congress from Texas introduced a bill called the Anti-Rigging Act of 2025. The bill seeks to end mid-decade redistricting unless mandated by a court order. Veasey criticized the Governor for adding this agenda item while lawmakers are also having to respond to the deadly flooding in Central Texas. "I think that it's disgusting," said Veasey. "I think all of it is completely out of line."

In a statement to CBS News Texas, the Governor's Press Secretary Andrew Mahaleris said, "While partisan activists focus solely on political issues, Governor Abbott is dedicated to delivering results on issues important to Texans, such as flood relief, property tax cuts, and the elimination of the STAAR test. The Governor looks forward to the legislature addressing these topics, along with other critical issues during this special session."

The special session lasts for 30 days.