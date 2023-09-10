Texas Commission of Art recognizes Garland as cultural district

On Your Corner. In Your Corner: Garland now a designated cultural district

GARLAND (CBSNewsTexas.com) - The city of Garland is one of the two newest cities named a designated cultural district. This means the city is working with the state to help support local businesses and more.

It's quite but busy in Downtown Garland throughout the week but when you look around you can't help but notice all the history and art that's been preserved. Thursday the City was recognized as a cultural district by the Texas Commission of Art.

"We are just thrilled," said Garland Cultural Arts Director Amy Rosenthal. "It's a really big deal. It's a really prestigious designation."

This designation showcases Garland and it's cultural offerings all for tourist and the community to see.

"There's special things for visitors to experience, it means that you can eat local with great dinning experiences, you can see a show, you can visit our history museum, that it's really a destination," Rosenthal continued.

Rosenthal said the honor is an acknowledgment of the city's dedication to the arts dating back to the 1890's.

"Back in the early 80's we built a beautiful performing arts facility, we have a theatre company that's over 55 years old, our Grandville arts center is 40 years old," she said.

The city continues to invest in artistic programs building on a legacy of cultural celebration, even met with their addition of their latest revitalization project in the square that will add a pavilion, event lawn, play areas and more.

"It's just that seal of endorsement that we have really special programs and people and assists here in our cultural district in Garland," Rosenthal explained.

For more information on the arts and history of Garland and their events to explore more you can log onto www.garlandarts.com or www.visitgarland.gov.