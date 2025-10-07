TCU class of 2026 medical students get spring semester paid for by anonymous $1.8 million gift

In the process of becoming a doctor, medical students' bills pile up. Tuition, living expenses and residency applications all put a lot of stress on future MDs.

But on Monday, students in the class of 2026 at the Burnett School of Medicine at TCU got a welcome surprise: their spring tuition was covered. An anonymous family donated $1.8 million to cover the entire semester's tuition for all of the students in that class.

"Truly, I cannot imagine how nice this feels for each of you," said Dr. Stuart Flynn, dean of the medical school, in announcing the scholarship.

Angela Abarquez is a fourth-year medical student and recipient of the funds.

"It's going to change a lot of things for us," said Abarquez. "It was really exciting."

She got into medicine after hearing about her mom's endometriosis.

"I really wanted to do better for those patients who are receiving these life-changing diagnoses," Abarquez explained.

She's been relying on family and student loans to pay for the last four years, but worries about the future.

"How am I going to handle working as a resident, and then paying off my student loans and everything?" Abarquez wondered aloud.

But with the donation, Abarquez has less to worry about as she prepares to graduate.

"It was just nice to feel so supported," Abarquez said. "Have a little bit of a burden taken off."

TCU medical student lost home to Cooper Apartments fire

Part of that burden for her: the Cooper Apartments fire.

"I was really sad," Abarquez said. "I loved that apartment."

She had lived in the complex for a year and a half before some of the complex went up in flames in June. Though the fire didn't touch her place, it was damaged by water and chemicals.

"When I got into my apartment," Abarquez recalled. "I saw in certain areas they wrote like, 'Demo' on the ceiling, so I knew that my unit was just going to be completely knocked down."

While she's living with a friend now and will get a new place next semester, it only adds to her stress.

"In addition to the apartment, we submitted our residency applications last month," Abarquez said. "Those weren't exactly cheap either."

But she has kept persevering, already interviewing for residency next year.

"When I graduate, I'll have a little bit less of a burden," Abarquez said. "It really means a lot, and I'm just very grateful."